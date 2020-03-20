Viral video: Man uses drone to walk dog during coronavirus lockdown

The dog, Oliver, has been going viral for being a ‘good boy’. (Source: Vakis Demetriou/ Facebook) The dog, Oliver, has been going viral for being a ‘good boy’. (Source: Vakis Demetriou/ Facebook)

Lockdowns and quarantines across the world to halt the spread of COVID-19 have presented dog owners with unique challenges. A Cyprus resident’s solution to walk his dog is now getting praise from across the world.

Facebook user Vakis Demetriou shared a video of his dog Oliver being walked via drone and in a post said: “Stay Home Safe but don’t forget your dog happiness..” The video shows the leash of the dog attached to a drone, which also films the journey.

The video which went viral across social media platforms got over 1 million views on Facebook alone.

Watch the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

However, many pet owners also pointed out that while it was a nice idea their dogs may be terrified of being walked by drones. Some also expressed concern over their pets being stolen during a walk.

While many companies around the world have closed offices and advised employees to work from home, people on the internet have been sharing photos and stories of how their pets are thrilled with the new arrangement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd