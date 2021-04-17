Watch video: Drivers get out of their cars to clear blocked road for ambulance

Every minute counts when it comes to transporting a patient to the hospital for treatment. However, traffic is not always favourable for a clear passage for emergency vehicles. But thanks to some thoughtful drivers in the United Kingdom, an ambulance made its way through a busy road, and the sweet moment caught on camera is going viral.

When first responders were responding to an 999 call (UK’s emergency call number) in Bracknell, they found themselves in a traffic snarl at a red light, with many vehicles waiting ahead. However, seeing one part of the road blocked with traffic cones, drivers from nearby cars got out to clear the path!

In the video captured on the dashcam of the ambulance, fellow commuters were seen rushing to remove the cones from the path to let the ambulance pass quickly. The clip, originally shared on TikTok, quickly made its way to other social media platforms, earning praise and touching hearts online.

According to The Gazette, the clip garnered nearly 3.5 million views on TikTok and earned praise on other platforms as well, with people saying the clip “restored their faith in humanity”.