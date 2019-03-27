Viral video: Driver wrecks Lamborghini after slamming it into wall

A daredevil driver was reportedly “left in tears” not because he survived what could have been a deadly crash, but because he had wrecked his brand new Lamborghini, Evening Standard reported. The man’s £215,000 Lamborghini Huracan Performante was wrecked after its driver smashed into a tree and then a wall. The man escaped with minor bruises, but videos and photos of the crash and the damaged car are going viral.

The grey sports car was completely wrecked after the crash, which took place after an HR Owen Supercar Sunday event in Acton, near London, reported Metro. “Witnesses said the driver got out of the vehicle unharmed, while the tree saved the car from flipping over,” the report said.

YouTube channel, Supercars on the Streets, also shared the video of the crash. “I was filming at an event this morning and then this happened, a Lamborghini Huracan Performante launch control as the driver leaves the event, loses control and very nearly hit oncoming traffic to end up crashing into a tree,” says the description of the video.

Footage showed the car lined up next to another Lamborghini on a narrow, two-way road when the driver floors it and then pulls away, possibly trying to pull off a stunt. However, within seconds the car veers off the road and mounts the curb before slamming into the wall.

One spectator, who runs Instagram account London.Carspots, said: “He was revving and decided to do a launch control, at which point he lost control because of his cold tyres.

Police and a tow truck arrived, but no arrest was made and charges weren’t filed, The Sun reported.

A statement from event organisers said: “We are concerned to hear about the accident which happened to the car on its way home after it had left the event.

“HR Owen takes safety extremely seriously and puts in place every possible precaution, with the event itself on Sunday being fully risk assessed and coordinated with the police,” it said.