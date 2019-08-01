Onlookers use blanket to save toddler that fell from sixth floor balcony

A three-year-old survived a fall from the sixth floor of a building in China thanks to some quick thinking by passersby. A video of the child being saved is now going viral. According to reports, the incident took place in the southwestern city of Chongqing, and the baby was unscathed.

The dramatic footage released by state broadcaster CCTV shows the child hanging from the balcony of a building. The child appears to try climbing back, but his feet slip and is left holding onto the edge. The child loses his grip and falls.

However, onlookers gathered below showed the presence of mind to spread a big blanket to break the toddler’s fall.

“I was there at the moment and helped hold out the blanket. Ten seconds later, the boy fell. It all happened so fast,” Zhou Xiaobo, who also works for a property management company, told CCTV.

According to Shangyou News, the child had wandered out on to the balcony in search of his grandmother, who had gone out to buy groceries.