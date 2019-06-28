Viral video: ‘Hero’ teenager catches toddler after she falls from second floor

A seventeen-year-old is being hailed as a hero after he spotted a toddler near the window of a home on the second floor and showed remarkable presence of mind to catch the girl after she fell out.

Advertising

The incident took place in Istanbul after the little girl found an open window and decided to take a peek. CCTV footage shows Feuzi Zabaat, who was working on the street below, spotting the two-year-old Doha Muhammed hovering near the edge of a window. She had sneaked away to the window while her mother was busy with domestic chores.

He watched her closely as she came closer to the edge and when she slipped he caught her, possibly preventing a fatal accident.

The young Algerian boy was dubbed as “hero” and “saviour” by people from around the world.

This guy is a hero! Great grab! https://t.co/Z49QvNn1C6 — Adam Sellers (@sellbot) June 28, 2019

Cheers to the saviour.

Great job done. May he be blessed & the child. — Kuanarajan Kathiravelu (@kuanarajan) June 28, 2019

What a miracle he was in the right place at the right time! https://t.co/ZFympLGkiw — Pam Orgeron (Owens) (@ABCsMinistries1) June 28, 2019

This Man is a Hero — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) June 27, 2019

Wow! Quick reaction. Advertising I’d probably have got out of the way before thinking. https://t.co/e8nrH6uP9s — Jonathan Maytham (@JLSMaytham) June 27, 2019

Incredible that some one was paying attention 😮 one lucky little girl 🥰 — Jackie Henderson (@jackiehendo02) June 27, 2019

This scared the shit out of me. I wouldn’t be able to do that, what if it slipped out of my hands. I am so scared, I’m still scared and insecure and irresponsible and and not strong enough and man this probably shook the core of my existence and perceiving of who /i am — Ｎｏｓｔａｌｇｉｃ-Ｋëｇｅ (@regik46) June 27, 2019

I really hope this young Man receives an award for his actions that saved the toddlers life – a real HERO. https://t.co/2ifsfZyZ12 — Jimmy McGouldrick (@jmcgouldrick) June 27, 2019

Humanity can be sweet sometimes.

What a hero. https://t.co/xgnTMy4VnP — Peter Lee Rodgers (@OOTfirebobby) June 27, 2019

Hero!! Unbelievable the speed the child fell at, what a guy 🙏👏👏👏 — Karein P (@Curvykarein) June 27, 2019

Zabaat told Demirören News Agency (DHA) that he did what needed to be done. According to the Daily Sabah, the parents were extremely grateful to the child’s saviour and her father Yusuf gave Zabaat a “modest reward of 200 Turkish liras” and made a religious sacrifice the next day.