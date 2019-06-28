Toggle Menu
Viral video: ‘Hero’ teenager catches toddler after she falls from second floor

CCTV footage shows Feuzi Zabaat, who was working on the street nearby, spotting two-year-old Doha Muhammed hovering near the edge of a window.

The hero teenager is winning hearts online for his brave act.

A seventeen-year-old is being hailed as a hero after he spotted a toddler near the window of a home on the second floor and showed remarkable presence of mind to catch the girl after she fell out.

The incident took place in Istanbul after the little girl found an open window and decided to take a peek. CCTV footage shows Feuzi Zabaat, who was working on the street below, spotting the two-year-old Doha Muhammed hovering near the edge of a window. She had sneaked away to the window while her mother was busy with domestic chores.

He watched her closely as she came closer to the edge and when she slipped he caught her, possibly preventing a fatal accident.

The young Algerian boy was dubbed as “hero” and “saviour” by people from around the world.

Zabaat told Demirören News Agency (DHA) that he did what needed to be done. According to the Daily Sabah, the parents were extremely grateful to the child’s saviour and her father Yusuf gave Zabaat a “modest reward of 200 Turkish liras” and made a religious sacrifice the next day.

