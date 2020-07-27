Viral Video: Close shave for biker as SUV rams into JCB inches away from him

Fortunately, both the biker and SUV driver appeared to be unhurt and were seen checking themselves for injuries after the crash. Fortunately, both the biker and SUV driver appeared to be unhurt and were seen checking themselves for injuries after the crash.

A biker had a miraculous escape after a JCB excavator and Mahindra Bolero rammed into each other just inches away from him. A video of the incident has now gone viral.

The 23-second clip, which has garnered over 1 million views, shows the frightening moment when the two vehicles crash into one another after the JCB loses control. While it is not clear what exactly happened, rumours were agog that the SUV driver, who was coming from the opposite direction, intervened to save the biker.

Fortunately, both the biker and SUV driver appeared to be unhurt and were seen checking themselves for injuries after the crash.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the dramatic footage of the accident has gone viral on social media and triggered several reactions among netizens.

While many called the biker “lucky”, others commented on the sturdy body of the Mahindra SUV, which saved the life of both the driver and the biker.

Looks like god sent @MahindraBolero to save this man on motorcycle . Even god has conection with @MahindraRise 😎🙏@anandmahindra https://t.co/YtD0S0Tk51 — T R S 🇮🇳 (@trsriniwas) July 27, 2020

More than bolero it’s upto driver. https://t.co/PyVCNmW8LY — Niravxn (@Niravxn1) July 27, 2020

Accha hua bolero ki brakes nahi lagi, Varna ladke ki zindagi ki brake lagg jaati… https://t.co/CZ4KX0K4lF — Rusticated Salman Fan (@BeingNenzi) July 27, 2020

I think the Bolero driver crashed on purpose, he didn’t appear to slow down… https://t.co/Wm2ITrJTYG — Rakesh (@Rakesh32252532) July 27, 2020

This reminds the movie transformer @anandmahindra

Saving of Life by Machine https://t.co/OR62idWQcY — IMINDIAN and Support CAA, NRC & NPR (@IMINDIAN007) July 27, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd