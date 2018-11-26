Dramatic artwork shows what smoking does to your lungs

While smoking is a habit hard to quit, it is harmful not only for the smoker but also for the people exposed to the smoke. Highlighting the same is an artwork created by tattoo artist Deno Tomic, which has gone viral on social media. Titled “Burning Lungs” the pair of lungs are made of gunpowder and burn in a dramatic way, when lit with a cigarette.

Sharing the story behind the creation Tomic writes, “I remember when i was a small kid and my mother/ father / grandmother or anyone for that matter would smoke next to my little brother and sister i would get med and upset and try to take their cigarettes away i would scream at them and not talk to them for days.”

Watch the video here:

“When ever i would find a cigarette pack i would hide it and pretend i did not know where it was. They all quit smoking after they have seen how much effort their little kid made to prevent them from smoking – i was that kinda kid.”

Though the artwork is one-year-old, the video has again gone viral, which is why Tomic shared it again on this social media account. “To all you young kids out there : smoking is not cool and it never was and it never will be. It will only bring you harm ! Be smart and use the money for something else It has ben over 1year ago when I last shared this piece and I still see this piece getting reshared over and over again.”