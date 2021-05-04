‘Don’t be careless’: Baba Sehgal’s version of ‘Rasputin’ raises Covid-19 awareness, goes viral

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and prompted several reactions among netizens.

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in India, a video of Baba Sehgal singing his version of ‘Rasputin’ to raise awareness about the virus has gone viral on social media. The clip was shared on the official account of the rapper along with a caption that reads, “Boney M sang Rasputin, Baba Sehgal sings Protein.”

Garnering over 3,900 views, the 2.2-minute music track talks about the virus and the importance of following social distancing and wearing face masks. Baba further requests people to avoid being careless in the present situation and regularly wash hands, gargle and take steam.

Watch the video here:

Boney M sang Rasputin

Baba Sehgal sings Protein🙂 PROTEIN – A Covid Awareness Track🙏 Full video on YouTube-link in the bio pic.twitter.com/dJOaXALm4C — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) May 2, 2021

In the video description box on YouTube, the singer wrote, “This is a fantastic track, a cover of Boney M – Rasputin. I have recreated it into a Hindi cover titled Protein and it’s an out and out Covid Awareness Song. The second wave of Corona has almost put the entire country on Lockdown. I hope am able to put a smile on your faces under these stressful times 🙏”.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and prompted several reactions among netizens with many lauding the singer for entertaining them during difficult times.