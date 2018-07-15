VIDEO: Here’s what Donald Trump said on Brexit; people can’t decide if it’s funny or sad

Donald Trump was asked about his views on Brexit ahead of his UK visit. (Source: BBC Politics/ Facebook) Donald Trump was asked about his views on Brexit ahead of his UK visit. (Source: BBC Politics/ Facebook)

Although Donald Trump has left UK for a summit with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, the buzz around his visit doesn’t seem to be dying down just yet. A video of Trump’s remarks on Brexit from a NATO summit is going viral. When asked about his thoughts on Brexit, Trump bizarrely went on tell the audience about his properties in Britain and that his mother was Scottish and how he won Wisconsin — a state that was never won by President Ronald Reagon.

For safe measure he also added that British people “voted to break it up, so I imagine that’s what they’ll do but maybe they’re taking a different route – I don’t know if that is what they voted for”.

Underlining immigration as a cause for Brexit, he further said, “I think they agree with me on immigration… You see what’s going on throughout the world with immigration… I think that’s why Brexit happened.”

The video has not only left the British offended, it has led to many calling him a “narcissist”.

Watch the video here:

Here’s how people are reacting to it:

Trump’s visit to the UK was overshadowed by an explosive interview in The Sun newspaper in which he blasted May, blamed London’s mayor for terrorist attacks against the city and argued that Europe was “losing its culture” because of immigration. However, later he backflipped and alleged it was another example of fake news.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd