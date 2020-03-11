Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Viral video: Dog's reaction while watching The Lion King has people in splits

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 11, 2020 4:16:04 pm
dogs watch lion king, dog scared of lion king hyena, dog react to lion king, dog funny videos, dog watch disney film, viral video, indian express The little dog was scared and run away from the screen as soon as the hyenas started chasing. (Source: Maya Giusti/TikTok)

Disney’s The Lion King has been a favourite since its release, but a video of a dog watching the live-action version of the film has now gone viral.

In a TikTok video, a dog named Maya is seen watching the scene where Simba is asked to leave after the death of his father King Mufasa by his uncle Scar. While the dog was fine while the lion was on the screen but when the hyenas emerge to chase the lion cub, the dog also makes a run for it.

The dog’s reaction was filmed by its owner, who can be heard laughing off-camera. The video got nearly 7 million likes on TikTok alone.

The video was shared on Twitter by former basketball player Rex Chapman and many said they felt sorry for the dog.

