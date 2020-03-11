Viral video: Dog’s reaction while watching The Lion King has people in splits

The little dog was scared and run away from the screen as soon as the hyenas started chasing. (Source: Maya Giusti/TikTok) The little dog was scared and run away from the screen as soon as the hyenas started chasing. (Source: Maya Giusti/TikTok)

Disney’s The Lion King has been a favourite since its release, but a video of a dog watching the live-action version of the film has now gone viral.

In a TikTok video, a dog named Maya is seen watching the scene where Simba is asked to leave after the death of his father King Mufasa by his uncle Scar. While the dog was fine while the lion was on the screen but when the hyenas emerge to chase the lion cub, the dog also makes a run for it.

The dog’s reaction was filmed by its owner, who can be heard laughing off-camera. The video got nearly 7 million likes on TikTok alone.

The video was shared on Twitter by former basketball player Rex Chapman and many said they felt sorry for the dog.

This is the best https://t.co/TWA6MvR2T8 — Tauria (@907dbackfan) March 10, 2020

Poor thing. That’s hilarious though. 🤣😂🤣 — Dan (@dan_420247) March 10, 2020

Lil buddy said oh snap! 🤣🤣🤣 — Lee Sanders (@TheRCWRShow) March 10, 2020

I thought he was going to jump at the TV… — John Wentz (@jwentz23) March 9, 2020

🐶 knows hyenas don’t play like that.. They are killing machines.. — I’m_👑David_the_Genie😁💞😎😇😌🙏💋🇳🇬 (@Davidsamuel1993) March 9, 2020

yes poor doggo going to have nightmares after that. 🤣 — touringsun (@touringsun) March 9, 2020

Shit, I dont blame the dog, I started running when I saw this. — Jimmy (@jimmyd191919) March 10, 2020

Quick reflexes! That little dog is a survivor. — We’re_All_Rising (@BreadConquerer) March 10, 2020

Pause this at 16 seconds and tell me that hyena isn’t coming out of that screen. I’d run too — Jimbo (@dbldad123) March 10, 2020

