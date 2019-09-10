Toggle Menu
Video: Dog’s dramatic reaction when owner tries to trim its nails goes viral

Sharing the short clip online, a Twitter user wrote, "The Academy Award for best dramatic performance goes to…" and Twitterati couldn't agree more.

Many dog parents could relate to this and were delighted to find out their furbaby isn’t the only one.

A video of a dog pretending to faint while its nails are being clipped has people around the world in splits. In the video that has gone viral on Twitter, the dog is seen falling to the ground as its nail is being clipped.

The dog pretends to be “dead” and other dog owners shared their own experiences that were similar.

With over 6 million views and thousands of funny comments online, the video has been retweeted more than 1.3 lakh times and delighted thousands of people online.

