Video: Dog’s dramatic reaction when owner tries to trim its nails goes viral

A video of a dog pretending to faint while its nails are being clipped has people around the world in splits. In the video that has gone viral on Twitter, the dog is seen falling to the ground as its nail is being clipped.

The dog pretends to be “dead” and other dog owners shared their own experiences that were similar.

Sharing the short clip online, a Twitter user wrote, “The Academy Award for best dramatic performance goes to…”

The Academy Award for best dramatic performance goes to… pic.twitter.com/ErlQc2JcpQ — ℝ𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕒 (@Rashona) September 6, 2019

With over 6 million views and thousands of funny comments online, the video has been retweeted more than 1.3 lakh times and delighted thousands of people online.