Follow Us:
Monday, August 06, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

This dog taking himself for a walk will take your Monday blues away!

In the 3.11-minute video, which has over a lakh views, Sporty can be seen walking around the streets of Chicago with the leash in his mouth. Many people stop to pet the retriever, who quite clearly enjoys the attention.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 6, 2018 3:59:39 pm
dog going for walk, dog walking, dog viral video, dog going for walk viral video, cute dogs, cute dog videos Having a bad day? This might cheer you up. (Source: sporty_thedog/Instagram)
Related News

This video of a dog taking himself for a walk is sure to cheer you up. Tweeted by The Dodo, the video features a golden retriever Sporty who enjoys taking a walk but without being held on a leash by his owner.

ALSO READ | This dog is really good with numbers; can even solve math equations!

In the 3.11-minute video, which has over a lakh views, Sporty can be seen walking around the streets of Chicago with the leash in his mouth. Many people stop to pet the retriever, who quite clearly enjoys the attention.

Watch the video here:

What do you have to say about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement