This dog taking himself for a walk will take your Monday blues away!

Having a bad day? This might cheer you up. (Source: sporty_thedog/Instagram) Having a bad day? This might cheer you up. (Source: sporty_thedog/Instagram)

This video of a dog taking himself for a walk is sure to cheer you up. Tweeted by The Dodo, the video features a golden retriever Sporty who enjoys taking a walk but without being held on a leash by his owner.

In the 3.11-minute video, which has over a lakh views, Sporty can be seen walking around the streets of Chicago with the leash in his mouth. Many people stop to pet the retriever, who quite clearly enjoys the attention.

Watch the video here:

This smart dog wanted to show Dad he could walk himself — so now he carries his own leash when they go out! pic.twitter.com/czQWLQoGra — The Dodo (@dodo) August 4, 2018

