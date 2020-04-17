Viral video: Dog steals woman’s dentures, then runs around house with them

Little’s Thomas’ theft started a laughing riot online. (Source: Greg West/ Facebook) Little’s Thomas’ theft started a laughing riot online. (Source: Greg West/ Facebook)

In a video that has taken social media by storm, a naughty Yorkshire Terrier named Thomas stole the removable dental prosthetic of his owner’s grandmother and was seen running around the house. Except that in this case, the false teeth set sat perfectly in Thomas’s mouth, giving him an exceptionally toothy grin.

In the footage shared on multiple social media, the man can be heard in the background asking the dog, “Thomas, what do you got? What did you do, buddy?” while trying hard to control his laughter.

Watch the video here:

The original video has over 4 million views and has prompted people to share their own stories that are similar:

