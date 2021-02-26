scorecardresearch
Friday, February 26, 2021
Watch: Dog ‘sings’ Star Wars theme song, gets love from Luke Skywalker himself!

The adorable video, which was initially posted on TikTok by user @ashlee_1128, went through the roof after WeRateDogs, a popular dog rating profile, shared it on its social media platforms.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 26, 2021 7:44:43 pm
dog star wars theme music, star wars theme music, dog sings star wars song, mya husky star wars, dogs singing videos, indian express, viral videosImpressed by Mya's musical talent, many remarked the dog deserves a Grammy.

The popularity of cult films such as the ‘Star Wars’ franchise refuse to die down. In fact, with time, it’s safe to say it has garnered more and more fans. Now, moving beyond humans, even four-legged ones have joined the fandom, with a dog winning the internet with its ‘pawfect’ rendition of the theme music of the cult flicks.

While many covers and versions of the iconic tune have been created and loved over the years, this one is getting some extra attention online for its cuteness. After all, it’s not easy to create music through howling!

The adorable video, which was initially posted on TikTok by user @ashlee_1128, went through the roof after WeRateDogs, a popular dog rating profile, shared it on its social media platforms.

Introducing the husky as Mya, the admin wrote, “She’s been learning to sing the Star Wars theme song. Finally got it at the end there.” They also gave the talented pooch a 14/10 rating for her musical skills.

As people on social media couldn’t stop swooning on Mya for her musical talent, with one saying “give her a Grammy already” on Twitter, the video garnered over 1.6 million views and received glowing acknowledgement from popular protagonists in Star Wars films.

Showering love on Mya was none other than Stars Wars hero Luke Skywalker! Impressed by the pooch’s performance, Mark Hamill, who played the iconic character, shared the video of the dog mentioning John Williams, the prolific music composer of all nine Star Wars saga films.

Moving beyond the original cast, actor Ming-Na Wen, who plays the role of Fennec Shand in the TV series The Mandalorian, also sang praises of the dog. “The force is strong with this one. Bravo, Mya!”, she commented on the video.

Beyond the actors who appeared in the franchise flicks, the video melted hearts of many

fans online. And it wasn’t just Mya alone after a while as other dog owners, too, started to share videos of their pets singing, leading to a wholesome thread.

