Video: This dog responding to Harry Potter spells is the most magical thing you’ll see online

Los Angeles-based actor and YouTuber Anna Brisbin recently shared a video of her dog Remus (named for the Potter character Prof Remus Lupin) responding to the spells on her YouTube channel Brizzy Voices -- and has taken the Internet by storm.

 

He can even pee on command with the “Aguamenti” incantation! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books and films have billions of fans worldwide who are enamoured by her spellbinding storytelling. But it’s one thing to be a crazy fan and quite another to turn your pets into ardent Potterheads. Now, the Internet is awestruck by a little dog responding to spells from the wizarding world of Hogwarts! Yes, while for many it’s a challenge to teach their pet to sit, stay and play fetch, one doggo mom and Harry Potter buff has been schooling her canine magic instead.

Los Angeles-based actor and YouTuber Anna Brisbin recently shared a video of her dog Remus (named for the Potter character Prof Remus Lupin) responding to the spells on her YouTube channel Brizzy Voices — and has taken the Internet by storm. Dressed in a Gryffindor sweater and tie, the long-haired mini dachshund is seen obeying a number of famous spells from the books and movies. Be it the levitation charm, ‘Wingardium Leviosa’ or like playing dead to ‘Avada Kedavra’, the furry animal has left people going gaga online.

From the most common ones to even the obscure ones, Remus understands all spells. So much that Pottermore, the Harry Potter digital platform on Twitter, too gave it a thumbs up and said, “10 points to Gryffin-paw!”

Tweeple too couldn’t have enough of his cuteness.

