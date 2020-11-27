Dog ‘left’ out in freezing cold, owner share hilarious video to show how it refuses to go inside!

Many dog owners said their pet do the same. (Source: Taylor Reed/ Facebook)

Having a pet is no child’s play and often involves going a few extra miles to ensure they are well cared for. But sometimes their mischief can get in the way. Recently, a dog owner shared his struggles after his pet refused to go inside the house despite his repeated pleas and stayed outside in the freezing cold, probably making the neighbours think he’s one mean guy.

Facebook user Taylor Reed from Harvest, Alabama shared the hilarious footage as proof, leaving many in splits on the social media site. “To the neighbors who drive by and think I’m mean for leaving the dog outside in the freezing cold rain. Here’s proof- I tried to catch him to come take him inside!” Reed wrote while sharing the CCTV footage.

The video shows the man trying hard to bring the canine inside the house — initially by chasing it, then after few minutes trying to coax it by pretending to hide. However, it didn’t turn out to be in his favour. The Husky Blue Merle mix named Wilson could be seen having a nice time in the chilly weather running through the fallen leaves in the yard even as the man kept chasing him around.

Watch the video here:

As people shared it online saying it tickled their funny bones, others empathised with Reed saying he’s not alone. Many dog owners extended their support to Reed and said they understand his pain as they have been in a similar situation before and found it very relatable.

Reed keeps posting videos of Wilson’s antics online.

Here’s another occasion where Wilson pretends to be dead as Reed urges him to come inside for for a bath.

Many requested Reed to keep posting more Wilson videos to spread joy online.

