‘Adorable’: Netizens cheer as dog recreates Pixar intro perfectly

As people around the world are spending more time with their pets while staying at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic, adorable videos of them are spreading joy online. One such video of a furry one recreating the famous intro of Disney’s Pixar is going viral.

In the video doing rounds on many social media apps, the blonde German Shepard living in London, identified as Kai is seen slowly walking up to take his position as the ‘I’ in the animated company’s logo, which in original is depicted by a lamp. To create the lampshade effect, Kai’s owners made it wear an Elizabethan collar, worn by pets as a protective medical device, and the results are quite beautiful.

Originally posted on TikTok, the video has been watched by over 12 million times across social media sites and shared by hundreds of people numerous times. As the clip delighted all, many pet owners wanted to try this with their own pooch.

The video was part of the #PixarChallenge going on the popular video making app, where hundreds have tried to imitate the company’s animated logo by jumping and stomping on the letter ‘i’ by either wearing utensils on their head or some sort of headgears. Take a look at some of the other popular entries from the challenge, some hits and a few misses.

