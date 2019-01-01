Toggle Menu
This video of a cat hugging a dog is all you need for a beautiful start to 2019

Pumpkin and Maggi’s love is melting hearts online. (Source: @jor_nicole4/Twitter)

A heartwarming video of two pet animals — a dog and a cat — comforting each other is going viral on Twitter. In the video shared by @jor_nicole4, the dog was seen petting the cat which in return gives back a hug.

Heartwarming, right? Netizens are swooning over the video and can’t have enough of their cuteness and love. With over 12 million views and 1.2 million retweets, at the time of writing, this viral clip is melting hearts online.

Watch the video here:

Receiving so much love online, the owner revealed the names of the adorable munchkins and identified the cat as Pumpkin and the dog as Maggi.

Now, seeing these two cuddling buddies, other users are sharing their dog-cat couple photos and videos and the thread is spreading smile online. While others can’t stop talking about how adorable they look.

