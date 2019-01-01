This video of a cat hugging a dog is all you need for a beautiful start to 2019

A heartwarming video of two pet animals — a dog and a cat — comforting each other is going viral on Twitter. In the video shared by @jor_nicole4, the dog was seen petting the cat which in return gives back a hug.

Heartwarming, right? Netizens are swooning over the video and can’t have enough of their cuteness and love. With over 12 million views and 1.2 million retweets, at the time of writing, this viral clip is melting hearts online.

Watch the video here:

Did my dog just pet my cat?? And did my cat just hug my dog?? pic.twitter.com/PuNWB1Ggzw — Jordan Ireland (@jor_nicole4) December 28, 2018

Receiving so much love online, the owner revealed the names of the adorable munchkins and identified the cat as Pumpkin and the dog as Maggi.

if this ain’t 2019 i don’t want it tbh https://t.co/8qDqavm47A — Time (@Tim_Langer10) January 1, 2019

Humans don’t deserve to witness this purity https://t.co/mdGAlKqq7n — Julianna (@jullaird) January 1, 2019

More of this in 2019, humans https://t.co/5obx5PL8Si — Thom Scher (@thomscher) January 1, 2019

Here is Pumpkin for everyone asking haha pic.twitter.com/XSkoZsWwgr — Jordan Ireland (@jor_nicole4) December 30, 2018

Now, seeing these two cuddling buddies, other users are sharing their dog-cat couple photos and videos and the thread is spreading smile online. While others can’t stop talking about how adorable they look.

I have feline and doggie lovers too 🥰 pic.twitter.com/0Tx1ypXaxO — Amanda Coughlan (@coughlan_amanda) December 31, 2018

Now THATS the kind of love I wanna start my 2019 out with — 🌙🍁 elizabeth 🍁🌙 (@gingerseattle) December 31, 2018

I love how delicately the puppers strokes the cat. You can tell she barely grazes the top of the fluff. Such a sweet moment. The engagement, affection, and recognition with a return headsmash upon the embrace shows these two will be furever friends. — Dani Nickel (@DaniDooRight55) December 30, 2018