Watch: Upon owner’s instruction, golden retriever grabs cat and drags it inside house

Much like a bond between human siblings, pets also can have a love-hate relationship among them. Recently, a video capturing an instance of such a relationship has left netizens in splits.

In a video going viral, a woman can be heard asking her pet dog to bring his feline sister inside after it was seen blocking the front door, preventing people from entering. The woman issued the instruction to her golden retriever after she saw on a surveillance camera that the cat was blocking the entrance.

The dog immediately followed her owner’s instructions. It got up on its feet and went outside, grabbed the cat by its collar and dragged it inside. Interestingly, the cat did not seem upset with the episode but reacted as if what happened was very normal.

Watch the video here:

do i really have to get that damn cat again ? pic.twitter.com/ACXLlTT4nl — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) August 30, 2021

The video amused netizens who said they couldn’t get over the dog’s expressions. While some tried to guess what the dog must have been thinking, others said the cat was actually doing the dog’s job, that is guarding the dog while it was seen resting inside.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video:

“I swear this is the last time… *lyin here all comfy & good & stupid cat just HAS to go be a doorman*…” https://t.co/Pt4WL4Ym4J — BullyBear (@BullyBear3) August 31, 2021

The cat’s disgruntled resignation is fabulous https://t.co/0Y0SUWbSpu — Kim Gurav (@KimberlyGurav) August 30, 2021

This is making me laugh way more than it should https://t.co/gp0fh9vjzt — andrea (@anoelles) August 30, 2021

I just watched this 10 times https://t.co/bsgX25FaJw — josh (@jasper9) August 30, 2021

He’s sick and tired of this shit 😂 pic.twitter.com/NTZpminfdH — 849 (@indigxoism) August 30, 2021

The “Ah shit, here we go again” look. pic.twitter.com/0R32K352sH — X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) August 31, 2021

“This ain’t what I signed up for” 😒 — Carl_os13 (@Carlos199195077) August 31, 2021

Lady: “Fido, go get that dang cat. He’s upsetting the small fry again.” Fido: “Work. Work. Work. Can’t a guy just get a nap without having to wake up and tote a cat around all day?” — Socknitty 2 Stabs (@Socknitty) August 30, 2021

DOGGO:

what?do I really have to go get that damn cat again? alright here I go..AGAIN! hope this makes you happy..come on inside you(drags hims in)don’t you hear them calling you? I sure did! ok here he is..he was out there talking to strangers again..trying to score some treats😂 — Roman Godvik (@GodvikRoman) August 30, 2021

I think that pup is an absolute superstar hero that cat would have used up all it’s 9 lives if he didn’t drag it home 😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰🥰👏👏👏👏 — Theresa (@TerryKe34179798) August 30, 2021