scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Must Read

Watch: Upon owner’s instruction, golden retriever grabs cat and drags it inside house

The woman issued the instruction to her golden retriever after she saw on a surveillance camera that the cat was blocking the entrance.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 31, 2021 7:21:26 pm
dog drag a cat, dog drags cat inside on owners instruction, funny dog cat video, funny pet videos, cat dog relationship video, indian expressThe video amused netizens who said they couldn't get over the dog's expressions.

Much like a bond between human siblings, pets also can have a love-hate relationship among them. Recently, a video capturing an instance of such a relationship has left netizens in splits.

In a video going viral, a woman can be heard asking her pet dog to bring his feline sister inside after it was seen blocking the front door, preventing people from entering. The woman issued the instruction to her golden retriever after she saw on a surveillance camera that the cat was blocking the entrance.

The dog immediately followed her owner’s instructions. It got up on its feet and went outside, grabbed the cat by its collar and dragged it inside. Interestingly, the cat did not seem upset with the episode but reacted as if what happened was very normal.

Watch the video here:

The video amused netizens who said they couldn’t get over the dog’s expressions. While some tried to guess what the dog must have been thinking, others said the cat was actually doing the dog’s job, that is guarding the dog while it was seen resting inside.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the video:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 31: Latest News

Advertisement