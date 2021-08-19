Watch: Dog gets creative to steal food off kitchen counter

Food on the kitchen counter is seldom safe when you have hungry pets around. In an amusing clip, a dog seems to have found an interesting way to steal food left on the stove.

The 15-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, features a black dog standing on its hind legs while sliding a chair across the floor. Skillfully, the pooch manages to sneak past the room towards the kitchen unaware that his owner is recording the act.

Unsure of what’s happening, as the dog owner moves the camera to the other room, the dog is spotted sitting on the chair and eating from the food-filled pan kept on the stove. “When you leave your dog alone for a minute,” read the caption of the clip, which has now garnered over 2 million views.

Here, take a look:

When you leave your dog alone for a minute.. pic.twitter.com/OLFvT0TF20 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 17, 2021

Since being shared online, the video has left netizens amused. Many lauded the dog’s cleverness. and his “devious tactics” to get food. Others sympathised with the dog owner, recalling incidents where their pet had tricked them too. However, some also wrote that the video was staged and the dog was innocent.

Dogs aren’t supposed to be able to figure this out (i.e. the leash around the pole thing). Either this dog has breakthrough intelligence, or someone taught him to do it. — No longer contemplating removing my mask (@Joebobjones41) August 18, 2021

Had a German Shepherd that would turn keys, remove unbolted padlocks and open every type of door. For months we were blaming each other for leaving doors unlocked bc we never suspected her

Always joked that if she’d been any smarter she’d have figured out how to hotwire a car. — Author Sasha Strachan (@sasha_author) August 17, 2021

Ok, I’m gonna get ratio’d but Here goes… looks like the video is cut & paste at about the 8 second mark as the camera changes rooms. It’s pretty well done. But the dog gets the chair to the stove and is up there too quickly from when the camera loses site the first time — Eric Rohatinsky (@ERohatinsky) August 18, 2021

It missed something. There, i fixed it 🤸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MWJRtbDkga — Tommy S (@TommySaker) August 18, 2021