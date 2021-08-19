scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Must Read

Watch: Dog gets creative to steal food off kitchen counter

Unsure of what’s happening, as the dog owner moves the camera to the other room, the dog is spotted sitting on the chair and eating from the food-filled pan kept on the stove.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 19, 2021 8:27:36 pm
viral dog video, viral dog stealing kitchen video, dog, funny dog videos, twitter videos, dog pushes chairs viral video, trending, indian express, indian express news"When you leave your dog alone for a minute," read the caption of the clip, which has now garnered over 2 million views.

Food on the kitchen counter is seldom safe when you have hungry pets around. In an amusing clip, a dog seems to have found an interesting way to steal food left on the stove.

The 15-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, features a black dog standing on its hind legs while sliding a chair across the floor. Skillfully, the pooch manages to sneak past the room towards the kitchen unaware that his owner is recording the act.

ALSO READ |Cats ‘recreate’ iconic scene from The Lion King, netizens can’t have enough of it

Unsure of what’s happening, as the dog owner moves the camera to the other room, the dog is spotted sitting on the chair and eating from the food-filled pan kept on the stove. “When you leave your dog alone for a minute,” read the caption of the clip, which has now garnered over 2 million views.

Here, take a look:

Since being shared online, the video has left netizens amused. Many lauded the dog’s cleverness. and his “devious tactics” to get food. Others sympathised with the dog owner, recalling incidents where their pet had tricked them too. However, some also wrote that the video was staged and the dog was innocent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 19: Latest News

Advertisement
X