This video of a dog following instructions to do yoga with its master is going viral

People were impressed by the chihuahua’s ability to follow instructions and nail every pose. (@ATLnewsgirl/ Twitter) People were impressed by the chihuahua’s ability to follow instructions and nail every pose. (@ATLnewsgirl/ Twitter)

There’s been little to smile about as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, which might explain why a video of a dog doing yoga with its owner is going viral all over again.

The undated video that was shared on Twitter by Amanda in Atlanta (@ATLnewsgirl), quickly went viral and racked up over 6 million views. The video shows a man giving instructions in Italian and the little pooch following it perfectly.

The adorable clip of the dog, later identified as Pancho the chihuahua, was widely shared:

Just in case you need it, here’s a dog doing yoga in Italian. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/zTKp3MbI8e — Amanda in Atlanta (@ATLnewsgirl) March 25, 2020

Incidentally, the video is an old one that was on the duo’s YouTube channel. However, it went viral again and many commented that they would like to train their dogs to be as good as Pancho. Others shared videos of their dogs doing yoga.

Thanks I needed it, very timely. — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) March 27, 2020

Well there go my plans to make yoga videos. This one wins forever! — Amy Güth (@amyguth) March 26, 2020

He/she totally nailed the downward dog pose. @yogastudio

have you considered a dog for an instructor? Would bring a lot of smiles :) — Matthew Halliday (@layereddelay) March 25, 2020

This is priceless. I love it. — Julie Ali (@JulieYAli) March 25, 2020

Doing that staying at home with your pets thing *perfectly* ❤️❤️❤️ — ML Hart (@MsMartha_writer) March 25, 2020

@HartleKim @christygood

This is my new spirit animal. When I’m feeling stressed at work in these challenging times I’m going to watch this and smile❤ — Monica🇨🇦🚴‍♀️ (@298_613) March 26, 2020

I had no idea how much I needed this til I watched it. ❤️❤️❤️ — ✍🏻patti reynolds sepich🤘🏻 (@psepi) March 26, 2020

this is the best thing i’ve seen on the internet in a while https://t.co/cAcpZ5QAwN — audrey (@audreyjomorgan) March 26, 2020

Here’s a lil video of my mom teaching my dog yoga to brighten up your day 🥺 pic.twitter.com/SKQCluHPtU — lauren (@laur_tav) March 27, 2020

My Lilo likes to stretch with me lol pic.twitter.com/A15V6CkjU0 — big head betty (@kikinoluvu) March 26, 2020

Sadly, the dog seen in the video passed away earlier this month.

As multiple nations across the world have enforced lockdowns to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus, people have been sharing pictures and videos of their new “co-workers”, who don’t mind the extra attention they’re getting.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd