This video of a dog following instructions to do yoga with its master is going viral

There’s been little to smile about as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, which might explain why a video of a dog doing yoga with its owner is going viral all over again.
The undated video that was shared on Twitter by Amanda in Atlanta (@ATLnewsgirl), quickly went viral and racked up over 6 million views. The video shows a man giving instructions in Italian and the little pooch following it perfectly.
The adorable clip of the dog, later identified as Pancho the chihuahua, was widely shared:
Just in case you need it, here’s a dog doing yoga in Italian. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/zTKp3MbI8e
— Amanda in Atlanta (@ATLnewsgirl) March 25, 2020
Incidentally, the video is an old one that was on the duo’s YouTube channel. However, it went viral again and many commented that they would like to train their dogs to be as good as Pancho. Others shared videos of their dogs doing yoga.
Here’s a lil video of my mom teaching my dog yoga to brighten up your day 🥺 pic.twitter.com/SKQCluHPtU
— lauren (@laur_tav) March 27, 2020
My Lilo likes to stretch with me lol pic.twitter.com/A15V6CkjU0
— big head betty (@kikinoluvu) March 26, 2020
Sadly, the dog seen in the video passed away earlier this month.
Rest in peace Panchino. Yesterday, around 10 am Italian time, his sweet little heart stopped beating. Pancho suffered from heart murmur since he was born, which has worsened over the years. At 5 years old he has started having seizures and recently he have had several respiratory crises. Despite his difficult health conditions he never stopped giving and receiving love. I feel a lump in my throat, an vacuum in my heart and a grief in my stomach. I think of him every minute and I am realizing now how strongly he has been present in my life. He has walked by my side since I was a stupid kid until I became a man and husband. In all the most important moments of my life he was there, with him I lived the most glorious and most hard times. He was my tiny shadow. Pancho was not the typical little chihuahua who barks when you try to get close (except some bitten noses to those who approached him too quickly!), he loved to stay with people, dogs and every kind of creature and he was loved by everyone. In his too short but intense life has been on ski slopes, on boats in the middle of the sea, in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, in the Californian desert, in Malibu’s beaches, he hiked on the Hollywood hills, on the Alps, has been in Venice, in the Bahamas and Oregon forests, always by my side. He was my loyal friend, my brother, my life partner. He was also a true professional, when I was taking out my camera he was always there, ready, sitting as if he knew perfectly know what we were going to do, and doing exactly what I was expecting from him, open to everything, just to be with me. Our videos have reached millions of people around the world and many times I have received messages of gratitude from people who where fighting with serious diseases that have felt better after following Panchino’s adventures on YouTube. He has been everyone’s dog and this thought helps me to overcome grief. I know these days will be hard, I know I will see him in every corner of my house, sitting in silence and looking at me with his eyes full of love. I will miss him, I will miss the times when it was raining outside and he didn’t want to (see full text on Nic and Pancho Facebook page)
As multiple nations across the world have enforced lockdowns to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus, people have been sharing pictures and videos of their new “co-workers”, who don’t mind the extra attention they’re getting.
