Monday, May 17, 2021
‘Real heros’: Doctors in scrubs groove to ‘Seeti maar’ from Salman Khan’s Radhe

The now-viral video features four doctors, donning scrubs and face masks, break into a synchronised dance routine to the Salman Khan and Disha Patani-starrer peppy track Seeti Maar.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 17, 2021 12:16:30 pm
Doctors dancing to Seeti maar Radhe, Salman Khan Radhe song dance cover seeti maar mandolin cover, Radhe movie song, Radhe movie dance cover, Seeti maar Radhe dance cover, doctors dancing videos, Seeti maar Radhe doctors dance viral video, Trending news, viral videos, Indian Express newsThe video delighted many on the internet and managed to garner over 36,000 views.

A video that is making rounds on the internet showed doctors dancing to “Seeti Maar” from Salman Khan’s latest film ‘Radhe’. The now-viral video features four doctors, donning scrubs and face masks, breaking into a synchronised dance routine to the Salman Khan and Disha Patani-starrer peppy track, in what looks like a hospital corridor.

The doctors were dancing to a mandolin cover of the track. The video was originally shared on Instagram by one of Disha Patani’s fan clubs. “Such vibe and energy!”, the fan page wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look here:

The video delighted many on the internet and managed to garner over 36,000 views. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

