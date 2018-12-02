Did you know the popular song ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ was originally sung by Ashok Kumar?

While Bollywood music lovers enjoy the popular song ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ from the evergreen 1968 comedy classic Padosan, not many would be aware that it was originally not sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey. Yes, you read that right.

The song was originally sung by Kishore Kumar’s elder brother Ashok Kumar in the 1941 movie Jhoola. While the full song from the movie is available on YouTube, a short clip was recently shared by Mumbai based businessman Mahendra Jain. And it did not take long for the tweet to go viral, with many left quite amazed.

Watch the clip here:

*Did you know that the song Ek Chatur Naar from Padosan was inspired by this original Ashok Kumar song from the 1941 film Jhoola. Rare clip.. Have a look..* pic.twitter.com/XDNN37kzRE — MAHENDRA JAIN (@mahendra3) November 28, 2018

Interestingly, the two songs, even with the same lyrics, are quite different from one another. Check them out here:

Ek Chatur Naar – Jhoola

Ek Chatur Naar – Padosan