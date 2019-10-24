Toggle Menu
‘Diwali ki safai’: Video of Dhoni and Ziva cleaning his new car together goes viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/diwali-ki-safai-say-netizens-after-video-of-dhoni-and-ziva-cleaning-his-new-jonga-goes-viral-6086588/

‘Diwali ki safai’: Video of Dhoni and Ziva cleaning his new car together goes viral

Viewed over 20 million times, the video has triggered several reactions online including a comment from actor Ranveer Singh who called Ziva, "Daddy's little helper".

MS dhoni, Ms Dhoni ziva viral video, ms dhoni ziva wash car, viral video
Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Dhoni wrote, “A little help always goes a long way especially when u realise it’s a big vehicle.”

An adorable video of former India captain Mahindra Singh Dhoni washing his latest buy— a modified Nissan Jonga—along with his daughter Ziva has gone viral on social media. While netizens can’t stop gushing over the short video, many are wondering whether the father-daughter duo is taking part in the Diwali cleaning spree.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Dhoni wrote, “A little help always goes a long way especially when u realise it’s a big vehicle.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram

 

A little help always goes a long way specially when u realise it’s a big vehicle

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

Viewed over 20 million times, the video has triggered several reactions online including a comment from actor Ranveer Singh who called Ziva, “Daddy’s little helper”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
X