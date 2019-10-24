‘Diwali ki safai’: Video of Dhoni and Ziva cleaning his new car together goes viral

An adorable video of former India captain Mahindra Singh Dhoni washing his latest buy— a modified Nissan Jonga—along with his daughter Ziva has gone viral on social media. While netizens can’t stop gushing over the short video, many are wondering whether the father-daughter duo is taking part in the Diwali cleaning spree.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Dhoni wrote, “A little help always goes a long way especially when u realise it’s a big vehicle.”

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 20 million times, the video has triggered several reactions online including a comment from actor Ranveer Singh who called Ziva, “Daddy’s little helper”.