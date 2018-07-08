Diver pulls out hook from shark’s mouth; Watch the incredible moment caught on camera

The diver saved the life of the shark by removing the hook. (Source: CGTN/Twitter) The diver saved the life of the shark by removing the hook. (Source: CGTN/Twitter)

A British marine biologist saved a shark from imminent death when she pulled out a hook wedged into the side if its face. Diver and marine biologist Leigh Cobb, who was exploring the waters of Bahamas, went out of her way to help a White Tip shark. The incident was recorded on camera, where Cobb can be seen baiting the shark with a fish.

She then placed her hand on the shark’s nose and then pulled out the metal piece from its mouth. Blocking the nose of a shark temporarily hypnotises it. The 38-year-old, who hails from Britain, told Express UK that the hook was stopping the shark from eating and removing it has saved its life.

Brave diver removes hook from whitetip shark’s mouth pic.twitter.com/07NyGeZ5Gl — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) July 7, 2018

