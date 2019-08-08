Distressing video of child falling in broken manhole goes viral

It might as well have been a case of curiosity killing the cat! A video of a three-year-old boy falling in a loosely covered manhole in China before being rescued by his parents has gone viral on social media. The footage shows a curious boy stopping in front of a partially open manhole and then falling into it. The parents of the kid, who were nearby, spotted the mishap and quickly retrieved him from the hole.

According to CCTV News, the incident took place last week at the Zunyi city in southwest China’s Guizhou province. Fortunately, as the hole was shallow, the parents were able to pull out the child back to the surface.

Watch the video here:

Footage recorded the shocking moment in Zunyi city, southwest China’s Guizhou province when a boy trod on a loose manhole cover without a warning board and unexpectedly fell in a hole on August 1, 2019. Luckily the hole was shallow enough his parents could drag him to safety. pic.twitter.com/PWR1zuBvJJ — CCTV (@CCTV) August 5, 2019

The Police later alerted the maintenance department about the open manhole, WTHR news reported.