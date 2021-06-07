Differently abled Venezuelan dancer wows all with her salsa performance

While many give up when the going gets tough, there are others who press on and achieve the unbelievable with sheer hard work and perseverance. And one such woman has left netizens around the world astonished with her dancing skills. Andreyna Hernandez didn’t let the loss of her leg stop her from nailing a performance and mesmerising the audience.

Hernandez, from Venezuela, is breaking the internet with her electrifying dance performance, nailing every salsa move, so much so that on one glance, most claimed they failed to even notice she was missing a leg. In a video going viral, the talented performer was seen enjoying herself at a dance competition, captivating all with her poise and charm.

Moving effortlessly with her partner in dance and in life, Robert Terán, she amazed not only those present during the ceremony but also online.

Taking to Instagram, she said the video is from their participation at the Social Dance festival, the Salsa Casino. She explained it was an important and emotional affair, as the cultural activity in the community was hosted at the very site of the accident where she lost her limb.

“This loss was not an impediment at all. From the first moment I discovered that I could dance again, nothing stopped me. I’ll keep doing what I like until the end of time,” the artiste wrote.

After losing her left leg in a freak accident outside her dance academy in 2016, she returned to the stage after a gap of two years.

In the last couple of years, Hernandez has managed to inspire millions of people dealing with disability through her TikTok account. Hernandez, mother of two, along with her partner Terán, runs a dance academy in Venezuela.

This isn’t the first time she has created waves on the internet. Earlier in 2020, she went viral after a video showed her dancing with her partner whilst heavily pregnant. Now, she keeps posting videos regularly to spread her positive vibe with a message: “There will always be some way to achieve what you want.”