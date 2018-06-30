WATCH: What happens when Diego Maradona meets Salt Bae?

Diego Maradona sat as the Internet sensation Salt Bae displayed his magic. (Source: Salt Bae/Facebook) Diego Maradona sat as the Internet sensation Salt Bae displayed his magic. (Source: Salt Bae/Facebook)

Argentina’s victory over Nigeria in their previous game that helped them enter the Round of 16 created quite a buzz on social media, however, amidst all the celebration football legend Diego Maradona made quite an appearances. The former footballer, who is currently the manager of the team, was noticed by many after the man was overly expressive about his disappointment as well as anger during and after the game.

While the game brings in tons of entertainment for the fans, there is also immense pressure on the team as well as those managing it. Hence many of Maradona’s supporters stood by him when his obscene gesture showing middle fingers to the crowd went viral saying, he cannot really be blamed for his outbursts. Quite interestingly, the 57-year-old also has a softer and more relaxed side which is quite evident in a video that was posted by the Internet sensation Salt Bae. The soccer legend is seen having fun and enjoying a steak at the latter’s restaurant and is quite mesmerised by his cooking art.

Although the video is a few months old, it resurfaced online again, recently, with fans highlighting his haapy-go-lucky side.

