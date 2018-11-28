Diego Maradona’s epic post-match interview has Netizens ROFL-ing

Meme-makers had a blast seeing football legend Diego Maradona’s reactions during FIFA World Cup 2018 which left Netizens in splits. If that was not enough, the Argentinian icon recently gave an ‘epic’ post-match interview that has got everyone talking online. When asked about the Mexican league and its current level, the football legend seemed stumped. In an awkward, rather a bizarre interview, there was nothing but silence. The star’s mumble-filled pause video before attempting an answer in front of his awkward-looking interlocutors is now going viral.

ESPN UK shared the interview clip where the commentators asked about his thought of his new life in Mexico and the standard of football in the country, he was somewhat dumbstruck.

Watch the video here:

Diego Maradona with one of the greatest post-match interviews ever. pic.twitter.com/jIJuF2Ppyv — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 26, 2018

The video has now also turned into a hit meme:

My mom: "So how's school? Are you doing good in your classes?" Me: https://t.co/6zISzmg40e — Isaac L. (@Thekida0_0) November 28, 2018

Me, after assigning a chapter to read: ok students, what was this chapter about? Students: https://t.co/MiBFhavnUL — ᗰO ᗷᗩᗰᗷᗩ ᒍᑌIᑕE (@fndannyboy) November 28, 2018

When you call on students to answer questions in an 8am Economics class https://t.co/xyiRcSrmKq — Barry Haworth (@bmhaworth) November 28, 2018

ummm…ehhh its the only league where I am still relevant…ummmm ehhh ….ehhhh https://t.co/ElWYkztObx — Nikhil Sharma (@nksky) November 28, 2018

Hmm sounds similar to some responses from politicians… https://t.co/o4ZYzmCWjl — Emma Field (@SaysEmmaField) November 28, 2018

Wow. El Diego is so well spoken for someone who has been through what he has. https://t.co/IAGCmesEHF — Sidd Finch (@bdobneymkII) November 28, 2018

My reaction if the boss asks me to work overtime https://t.co/LzZJqSnX2Q — 🇨🇦J to the B🇨🇦 (@JimBelonzo) November 27, 2018