Diego Maradona’s epic post-match interview has Netizens ROFL-ing

Rather than his team’s resurgence under his stewardship, it’s Maradona’s post-match interview from the 2-0 first-leg win against Juarez has got everyone talking.

Netizens have turned his awkward pause into memes.

Meme-makers had a blast seeing football legend Diego Maradona’s reactions during FIFA World Cup 2018 which left Netizens in splits. If that was not enough, the Argentinian icon recently gave an ‘epic’ post-match interview that has got everyone talking online. When asked about the Mexican league and its current level, the football legend seemed stumped. In an awkward, rather a bizarre interview, there was nothing but silence. The star’s mumble-filled pause video before attempting an answer in front of his awkward-looking interlocutors is now going viral.

ESPN UK shared the interview clip where the commentators asked about his thought of his new life in Mexico and the standard of football in the country, he was somewhat dumbstruck.

