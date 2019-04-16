Watch: Did DDLJ’s ‘palat’ scene make it to Game of Thrones season 8?

Ever wondered what a mash-up of popular fantasy drama Game of Thrones and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge would look like? Wait no more. A video of a hilarious spoof of a scene from the first episode of season 8 has gone viral on social media and it is sure to leave you ROFL-ing!

A creative mind edited the intense scene between Euron Greyjoy and Cersei Lannister and replaced it with the iconic dialogue from the Bollywood drama movie, where Raj, played by Khan can be heard saying,”Raj, agar yeh tujhe pyaar karti hai, toh yeh palat ke dekhegi… palat….palat. (If she is in loves with me, then she is going to turn around.)”

Watch the video here:

WHO DID THIS?! I DEMAND ANSWERS! 😂😂☠️☠️😵😵 pic.twitter.com/b2TU26z55Y — Umar Ahmed (@TheUmarAhmed) April 15, 2019

As expected, it did not take long for the video to go viral, with many left amused.