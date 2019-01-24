Dhinchak Pooja is back with yet another cringe-worthy song

Toggle Menu
Yet again, YouTuber Dhinchak Pooja is back with another song Nache Jab Kudi Dilli Di. The 3.33-minute video features the Dilon Ka Shooter singer dancing along with Sikh men performing Bhangra in the background.

Uploaded on YouTube on January 20, the video has over one lakh views.

YouTuber Dhinchak Pooja became an Internet sensation after her song Selfie Maine Leli Aaj went viral on social media. Soon after, more cringe-worthy music was shared by the singer, that not only made her famous but also got her a place on television show Bigg Boss, hosted by actor Salman Khan.

