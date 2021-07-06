scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Must Read

Viral video of little boy urging people to wear masks in Dharamshala streets sparks outrage online

Reportedly, the child was seen requesting people to follow Covid-19 norms in Dharamshala's Bhagsu Nag.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 6, 2021 6:44:13 pm
dharamshala kid request people to wear mask, street kid request people wear mask, dharamshala tourists roam without masks, viral videos, indian expressMany praised the child for being the mature one while adults ignore basic rules.

With temperatures rising in north India, people have been rushing to the hills to enjoy cooler weather. However, this has also led to a large number of tourists flouting Covid-19 safety rules and yet another video from Himachal Pradesh has started a serious conversation online. In the video going viral, a little boy is seen urging people to wear mask on the streets on Dharamshala.

In the clip shared by a local Instagram page, the child donning a mask himself is seen requesting people in a market to cover their faces. With a plastic baton in hand, the boy is seen stopping people sans masks. However, his pleas are ignored as adults simply smile at him and walk away. “This little kid was seen on the streets of Dharmshala, asking people to wear mask. He doesn’t even have shoes to wear,” the admins of the page wrote.

Reportedly, the child was seen requesting people to follow Covid-19 norms in Dharamshala’s Bhagsu Nag. As it went viral, many praised the “little corona warrior” and tagged authorities to ensure Covid-19 protocols are followed in hill station where tourists have been allowed since last month.

Watch the video here:

However, this is not the only video from Himachal Pradesh that has gone viral recently. Photos and video of crowded Manali streets were also shared on social media, leading to alarm among locals and officials.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 06: Latest News

Advertisement