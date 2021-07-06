Viral video of little boy urging people to wear masks in Dharamshala streets sparks outrage online

Many praised the child for being the mature one while adults ignore basic rules.

With temperatures rising in north India, people have been rushing to the hills to enjoy cooler weather. However, this has also led to a large number of tourists flouting Covid-19 safety rules and yet another video from Himachal Pradesh has started a serious conversation online. In the video going viral, a little boy is seen urging people to wear mask on the streets on Dharamshala.

In the clip shared by a local Instagram page, the child donning a mask himself is seen requesting people in a market to cover their faces. With a plastic baton in hand, the boy is seen stopping people sans masks. However, his pleas are ignored as adults simply smile at him and walk away. “This little kid was seen on the streets of Dharmshala, asking people to wear mask. He doesn’t even have shoes to wear,” the admins of the page wrote.

Reportedly, the child was seen requesting people to follow Covid-19 norms in Dharamshala’s Bhagsu Nag. As it went viral, many praised the “little corona warrior” and tagged authorities to ensure Covid-19 protocols are followed in hill station where tourists have been allowed since last month.

Watch the video here:

However, this is not the only video from Himachal Pradesh that has gone viral recently. Photos and video of crowded Manali streets were also shared on social media, leading to alarm among locals and officials.

Doesn’t the people walking through does have sense? You are the people who are a sin to society.

A small kid should ask you to wear mask? Don’t they have social responsibility? https://t.co/GPjjhxRY39 — True nationalist🇮🇳 (@True_natlist) July 6, 2021

Shameless People!! Even after this Kid tried to instigate them to wear mask, they didn’t.

How will we eradicate Covid?? 🧐 https://t.co/iSsiey1CEu — Shubham agrawal (@ashubham9822) July 6, 2021

Police wale kidhr hain ☹️ Sbhi bina mask hain almost… But the Brave Little kid 👌 https://t.co/qXONhdpQY3 — The Ηimalyan’s Way (@thw4u) July 6, 2021

I think these “privileged” people are unaware from the fact that corona don’t see the wealth you have before attacking you. SHAME

salute to the little boy.#MaskUpIndia https://t.co/JNhk3tCcmN — Apurw gaurav||अपूर्व गौरव||اپور گور (@GauravApurw) July 6, 2021

These people are welcoming 3rd phase 🤷‍♀️ — swati ✨ (@FlankerFoxy) July 6, 2021

But why people are not listening him🙄🙄…..God bless you bachcha🤗🙌🏻 keep up gud work👏👏👍 — Ritu Meel Rinwa (@RinwaMeelRitu) July 6, 2021

God bless this kid! Again proved that doing right requires the wisdom, age doesnt matter as so many elderly fools can be seen around. — Amit Dave (@amittheway) July 6, 2021

Yehi log layenge 3rd wave 🙄 But seriously kid is so persistent even if no one is listening to him — Avani Mehta (@avanimehta6) July 6, 2021

People don’t even have masks on their necks 🙄🙄what kind of brazenness is this — नेत्रा डाऊ 🙏🇮🇳 (@onlyonenetra) July 6, 2021

@ianuragthakur @Sidbakaria @CMOFFICEHP this boy should be appreciated, hope to see some accolades from your side. — तनुज (@tanuj__) July 6, 2021