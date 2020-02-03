Watch: ‘Spider-Man’ dancing to beats of dhol at a Pakistani theme park has people in splits

The trio was spotted at Pleasure Land Family Fun Park in Pakistan. The trio was spotted at Pleasure Land Family Fun Park in Pakistan.

A video of a man dressed as Spider-Man dancing to the beats of a dhol along with people dressed as Mickey and Minnie Mouse at a Pakistani amusement park is going viral.

The video was reportedly recorded in the Pleasure Land Family Fun Park in the Rahim Yar Khan region of Punjab in Pakistan. The video shows the Pakistani adaptations of the Disney and Marvel characters dancing to the beats with classic folk dance moves even as visitors gather to watch them.

Posted originally on TikTok, the video has since gone viral on other social media sites.

Watch the video here:

On social media, people responded with memes and gifs of Tom Holland. Many also pointed out that this is a regular feature in the amusement park.

