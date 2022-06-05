Watch: Desi fan teaches Shah Rukh Khan’s signature move to American content creator

It’s no longer surprising when online content creators randomly stop strangers on the street to film videos. While some get offended or uncomfortable when they are filmed out of the blue, one desi Bollywood fan managed to steal the show while channelling his inner SRK.

Now, even though it is well-established that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a huge international fan following, it never fails to delight Indians when desi fans underline their love for King Khan and his signature move.

It all started when popular YouTuber and Instagram content creator Gabe Coaster stopped a man on New York streets to ask him how he feels about dancing. Admitting that he loves to dance, the man of Indian descent is heard saying, “I don’t do it in public, but I’m a good dancer.” Then as Coaster asks if he would mind teaching him his favourite move, the desi man tells him about the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham star and his signature move.

Spreading his arms out like the ‘King of Bollywood’, the fan shows Coaster how to recreate Shah Rukh Khan’s move step by step. And, to everyone’s amusement, Coaster manages to nail it pretty well as the title track of Khan’s movie Kal Ho Na Ho plays in the background.

The reel shared on Instagram quickly garnered a lot of attention. While some lauded the desi man for being a sport, others liked how Coaster recreated it. Still others tagged Shah Rukh Khan in the comments even as a bunch of sticklers argued that it was more of a pose and not exactly a dance move.