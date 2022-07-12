Desi couple’s dance to Govinda-Karishma song at their wedding melts hearts online

Without music and dance, the fun at any desi wedding is incomplete. Now, a newlywed couple’s dance on their special day has netizens swooning online.

While most videos on the internet showing a couple’s first dance are from the West, the video delighting netizens is that of a desi couple. Grooving to Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik’s ‘Tumsa Koi Pyaara’, the pair is seen having a great time on the stage.

Mimicking a part of the original choreography from Govinda and Karisma Kapoor-starrer Khuddar, the bride and groom in their wedding attire enthralled the audience with their chemistry and coordination. The undated video showed the guests as excited as the couple is about their performance.

Watch the video here:

Just like the duo received loud cheering from the guests at the venue, it was no different on social media. Many congratulated the couple, wished them all the best for their new life together and hoped they remain in love and sync like their dance performance forever.

A few also remarked how sangeet performances and entry videos have taken social media by storm these days but noted it’s delightful to see couples dancing together like this for a change.

Bollywood dance steps are famous around the world and not just among desi folks in India. Last month a Norwegian dance crew went viral performing some amazing choreography at one of their dancer’s wedding and got acknowledged even by stars like Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Siddharth Malhotra.