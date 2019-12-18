‘Desi Bieber’: Video of Karnataka farmer singing ‘Baby’ goes viral, impresses netizens

Following the release of Justin Bieber’s song ‘Baby’ in 2009, many in India became a part of the “Bieber Fever”. Now, almost a decade later, the popularity of the song seems to have never faded as a video of a Karnataka farmer singing the track has gone viral.
Shared on YouTube, the 3.10-minute clip features a man working on the field when he is interrupted by another shooting the video. After a brief conversation, the man goes on to play the song on his phone and sings along.
Watch the video here:
While the exact location of where the video was shot is not clear, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms. “Listen to this Karnataka farmer singing a Justin Bieber song, you will be blown,” wrote a user while tweeting the video.
