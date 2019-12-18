‘Desi Bieber’: Video of Karnataka farmer singing ‘Baby’ goes viral, impresses netizens

While the exact location where the video was shot is not clear, the clip has gone viral on several social media platform. While the exact location where the video was shot is not clear, the clip has gone viral on several social media platform.

Following the release of Justin Bieber’s song ‘Baby’ in 2009, many in India became a part of the “Bieber Fever”. Now, almost a decade later, the popularity of the song seems to have never faded as a video of a Karnataka farmer singing the track has gone viral.

Shared on YouTube, the 3.10-minute clip features a man working on the field when he is interrupted by another shooting the video. After a brief conversation, the man goes on to play the song on his phone and sings along.

While the exact location of where the video was shot is not clear, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms. “Listen to this Karnataka farmer singing a Justin Bieber song, you will be blown,” wrote a user while tweeting the video.

