YouTuber’s Takeshi’s Castle style Hindi commentary on Capitol Hill siege gets laughs

Many loved the funny references and anecdotes used by the YouTuber while commenting on the US building violence.

As hundreds of angry mob stormed Capitol Hill, images and footage of pro-Trump supporters running amok inside the building stunned people around the world. Along with messages condemning the violent attack, a spoof video of the event is also going viral.

Poking fun at Trump and his supporters, using some sarcastic Hindi commentary, in the edition of Deshbhakt helped all to rewind to some of those images and videos that took social media by storm. Taking people down memory lane, Banerjee used Javed Jaffrey’s style on famous game show Takeshi’s Castle to provide us some laughs.

“The events that unfolded at Capitol Hill and the silent support that Trump gave to the violent crowd led to some of the most stunning images of American democracy that that the world has ever seen. From being a democratic force to virtually becoming a democratic farce – Washington DC has been it all,” Banerjee wrote on YouTube while sharing the spoof video.

The video gained many views online and his witty commentary drawing comparisons to some events in India got thumbs up from many. Most wanted more of Takeshi’s Castle commentary and said it reminded them of good old days.