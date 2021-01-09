scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 09, 2021
Must Read

YouTuber’s Takeshi’s Castle style Hindi commentary on Capitol Hill siege gets laughs

"Used to LOVE watching Javed Jaffrey on Takeshi's Castle - here is my small tribute to him and the format," YouTuber Akash Banerjee wrote while sharing the spoof.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 9, 2021 6:17:12 pm
capitol hill siege, capitol hill attack, deshbhakt capitol hill spoof video, capitol hill riot funny spoof, capitol attack funny commentary, viral news, indian expressMany loved the funny references and anecdotes used by the YouTuber while commenting on the US building violence.

As hundreds of angry mob stormed Capitol Hill, images and footage of pro-Trump supporters running amok inside the building stunned people around the world. Along with messages condemning the violent attack, a spoof video of the event is also going viral.

Poking fun at Trump and his supporters, using some sarcastic Hindi commentary, in the edition of Deshbhakt helped all to rewind to some of those images and videos that took social media by storm. Taking people down memory lane, Banerjee used Javed Jaffrey’s style on famous game show Takeshi’s Castle to provide us some laughs.

“The events that unfolded at Capitol Hill and the silent support that Trump gave to the violent crowd led to some of the most stunning images of American democracy that that the world has ever seen. From being a democratic force to virtually becoming a democratic farce – Washington DC has been it all,” Banerjee wrote on YouTube while sharing the spoof video.

Watch the video here:

The video gained many views online and his witty commentary drawing comparisons to some events in India got thumbs up from many. Most wanted more of Takeshi’s Castle commentary and said it reminded them of good old days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 09: Latest News

Advertisement