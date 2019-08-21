Watch: A video of mattresses flying in the wind has people adding their own music to it

Visuals of mass migrations are sometimes quite spectacular, but when its a bunch of mattresses it’s more unusual. Thanks to gusty winds mattresses set up for an outdoor movie night in Colorado turned into a site of mayhem after around 150 mattresses went flying.

Robb Manes who filmed the rare sight dubbed it ‘The Great Mattress Migration of 2019’. He told Fox News that he was at the Runway 35 park in Denver’s Stapleton neighbourhood on Saturday when he noticed something that looked rather unusual.

“Apparently, there was a ‘Movie Night Under The Stars’ and in Denver, Colorado fashion, a storm blew in, and this is the result,” Manes wrote online.

In the viral video, scores of air mattresses were seen flying through a park on a windy day bouncing along as some people tried to catch them.

A video I shot went a little viral overnight: https://t.co/OBPy9VmwcA — Robb Manes (@robbmanes) August 18, 2019

According to NBC affiliate KUSA in Denver, the beds had been set for the four-night ‘Bed Cinema’, an outdoor event that ran over the weekend.

“Although we felt really bad for the event people, we thought it was absolutely hilarious,” Manes told Denver Post, and people online totally agreed. While few tried to come up with puns, others shared jokes and turned the video into a meme to describe odd situations.

What were they showing? Gone With the Wind? — Gordon MacPherson (@Glasgogs) August 20, 2019

Spring Mattresses clearly. — Scott Wright (@scright) August 20, 2019

when I go to work after four hours’ sleep and close my eyes for a second https://t.co/ReEkSuL6Wa — I Am No Longer an Archivist, Thank F (@marccold) August 20, 2019

“Sadly, not all these mattresses will make it to the sea.” — James M Hewitt (@lagoon83) August 20, 2019

This feels ominous … “Just when you thought it was safe to watch a movie outdoors on a windy night…” “… THE MATTRESSES ARE COMING!” 👀 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 20, 2019

Actually air beds only move in herds like that when they are distressed. I don’t think everyone should be sharing like it’s funny. — Del Mac (@del_esq) August 20, 2019

And then things took a hilarious turn as some people decided to add background sounds to the video after removing the sound of the wind. So, while some added voice-overs mimicking David Attenborough’s style, others added iconic background scores and songs.

makin their way downtown pic.twitter.com/THkeq6skMz — PubicZirconium – Amazon PP Ambassadork (@PubicZirconium) August 21, 2019

I want to break free… Made it a little better now… pic.twitter.com/okkWvvlits — FurSid 👾 (@fursid) August 20, 2019

Here’s another soundtrack option, sounding somewhat cinematic and highbrow:

Franz von Suppe’s Light Cavalry Overture (that music that you hear in old cartoons that’s associated with horses.)

(Sound on.) pic.twitter.com/DvE3uGZEel — Emily Gray (@EmilyGray1) August 20, 2019

In case nobody else made the edit yet, I was bored: pic.twitter.com/b71cCWceCm — Uncivilized Elk (@UncivilizedElk) August 20, 2019