Watch: A video of mattresses flying in the wind has people adding their own music to it

In the viral video, scores of air mattresses were seen flying through a park on a windy day bouncing along as some people tried to catch them. 

“Although we felt really bad for the event people, we thought it was absolutely hilarious,” the man who shot the video said. (Source: Robb Manes/ Youtube)

Visuals of mass migrations are sometimes quite spectacular, but when its a bunch of mattresses it’s more unusual. Thanks to gusty winds mattresses set up for an outdoor movie night in Colorado turned into a site of mayhem after around 150 mattresses went flying.

Robb Manes who filmed the rare sight dubbed it ‘The Great Mattress Migration of 2019’. He told Fox News that he was at the Runway 35 park in Denver’s Stapleton neighbourhood on Saturday when he noticed something that looked rather unusual.

“Apparently, there was a ‘Movie Night Under The Stars’ and in Denver, Colorado fashion, a storm blew in, and this is the result,” Manes wrote online.

According to NBC affiliate KUSA in Denver, the beds had been set for the four-night ‘Bed Cinema’, an outdoor event that ran over the weekend.

“Although we felt really bad for the event people, we thought it was absolutely hilarious,” Manes told Denver Post, and people online totally agreed. While few tried to come up with puns, others shared jokes and turned the video into a meme to describe odd situations.

And then things took a hilarious turn as some people decided to add background sounds to the video after removing the sound of the wind. So, while some added voice-overs mimicking David Attenborough’s style, others added iconic background scores and songs.

