Passengers on delayed flight get live classical music treat at Geneva Airport

Waiting at an airport after your flight is delayed is never good news. However, some passengers at Geneva International Airport were in for an amazing surprise — an impromptu classical music performance! After a late night EasyJet flight was postponed by an hour, members of the Camerata of Léman orchestra, accompanied by violin maestro Fabrizio von Arx, surprised everyone with a delightful performance.

The talented musicians treated fellow travellers to an impressive performance of ‘Winter’ from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Many passengers were thrilled and whipped out their phones to record the unique show.

Watch the performance here:

“This is what happens when classical musicians wait for a delayed flight at 10:00 pm.” When they found themselves stranded at the Geneva airport, this orchestra treated passengers to an improvised concert at their gate. pic.twitter.com/WEZq26Q5iu — DW News (@dwnews) September 26, 2018

