Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Passengers on delayed flight get live classical music treat at Geneva Airport

The talented musicians treated fellow travellers with an impressive performance of ‘Winter’ from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 27, 2018 4:05:47 pm
Their soulful rendition blew people’s mind at the airport.

Waiting at an airport after your flight is delayed is never good news. However, some passengers at Geneva International Airport were in for an amazing surprise — an impromptu classical music performance! After a late night EasyJet flight was postponed by an hour, members of the Camerata of Léman orchestra, accompanied by violin maestro Fabrizio von Arx, surprised everyone with a delightful performance.

The talented musicians treated fellow travellers to an impressive performance of ‘Winter’ from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Many passengers were thrilled and whipped out their phones to record the unique show.

Watch the performance here:

Share your thoughts about the performance in comments below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Watch Now
Samsung Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras, here's the first look
Buzzing Now
Advertisement