After Rooh Afza Maggi, Delhi vendor’s ‘Gulabi chai’ with the sweet syrup goes viral

Rooh Afza might be among India’s most popular drinks during those hot summer months, but a food blogger was recently left with an odd feeling after he tried out a tea made with the sweet concentrated squash.

Popular Instagram bloggers Chatore Brothers, who frequently try out various street foods from across Delhi, recently posted a video of themselves tasting the unique brew. After all, what can go wrong with a cup of refreshing tea?

The video showed a vendor adding the fruity rose syrup into a pot full of boiling milk with tea leaves, turning the entire concoction pink. Even though it hardly looked appetizing, the blogger ventured to take a sip of the ‘Gulabi chai’, only to recoil and pour the rest of it away.

Watch the video here:

Even as many expressed their fury against the quirky recipe, the reel garnered over 2 million views on Instagram and went viral beyond the platform as well. While some called the blogger ‘brave’ for trying it, others wondered why he bothered to do so in the first place.

However, this isn’t the first crazy Rooh Afza-based recipe to break the internet in recent times. Earlier, a food blogger’s video of Maggi made using the syrup went viral, leaving netizens fuming.