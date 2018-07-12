CCTV video of Delhi thief’s impromptu dance before breaking a shop open has gone viral

A thief, on his way to break into a shop along with two of his accomplices, was seen doing a quick performance as captured on a CCTV. (Source: ANI/Twitter) A thief, on his way to break into a shop along with two of his accomplices, was seen doing a quick performance as captured on a CCTV. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

A couple of months ago, a video of a thief doing an impromptu victory dance after breaking into a building went viral. Now, closer home in Delhi, a thief, on his way to break into a shop along with two of his accomplices, was seen doing a quick performance as captured on a CCTV. The guy, with his shirt left unbuttoned, is seen breaking into some familiar bhangra dance moves while eerily looking in the direction of the camera, as if he knew he had an audience right there. He is soon joined by his other two accomplices, as he covers his face with a handkerchief (after displaying his dance reality show moves) before he proceeds to open the lock of a shop. According to ANI, the incident took place on July 10.

Watch the video here.

#WATCH CCTV footage of a thief dancing before he and two other people attempt to break into a shop, in Delhi (10.07.18) pic.twitter.com/zWhyaqqKDP — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2018

Creepy or hilarious? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

