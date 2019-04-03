Viral video: Delhi policewomen dance to Sapna Choudhary song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’

It’s not everyday people get to see the lighter sides of police personnel. Which might explain why a video of a group of Delhi policewomen dancing to a popular pop song has gone viral.

During an event called ‘Suno Saheli’, that was organised by the South-West District Police as part of all-women Sampark Sabha, the policewomen were seen shaking a leg to the beats of singer Sapna Chaudhary song ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’.

The video is doing the rounds of social media platforms, including WhatsApp, showing the police officers grooving to the popular Haryanvi song.

In a light-hearted moment, Delhi Policewomen and IPS Officers grooved to a popular #SapnaChoudhary song, ‘Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal’ during a recent event. pic.twitter.com/ZEXyQJ75XE — Express Trending (@ietrending) April 3, 2019

The event organised at IIFT auditorium, in Qutub institutional area in New Delhi on March 30 was attended by 227 women police personnel across ranks. The event began with a Saraswati Vandana and it had an interactive session, with the policewomen sharing their issues, concerns and experiences, and police officers responding to them.