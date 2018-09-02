Follow Us:
Sunday, September 2, 2018
Delhi Police shares video of cop standing in knee-deep water to help commuters of a bus stuck in water

To help people through the tumultuous situation that occurs after heavy rains, the Delhi police Twitter page gives updates of various areas around the city. Amidst the posts is a video of a policeman helping passengers get off a bus.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 2, 2018 11:57:04 am
Delhi police, delhi police tweet, delhi police viral tweet, delhi police twitter, social media, police tweets, Titled, “Extending a helping hand whenever you need us,” the video is of a bus that is stuck in a waterlogged road. (Source: Delhi Police/Twitter)
Even though rains bring respite to many in Delhi, its aftermath is seldom welcomed. From roadblocks, water logging to traffic congestions, several parts of the capital come to a grinding halt due to the rain. To help people through the tumultuous situation, the Delhi police Twitter handle posts updates of various areas around the city and their conditions. Amidst the posts is a video of a policeman helping passengers get off a bus stuck in water.

ALSO READ | Delhi rains lead to flood of jokes and memes on Twitter

Titled “Extending a helping hand whenever you need us”, the video is of a bus that is stuck in a waterlogged road at Ring road near Hanuman Mandir in Yamuna Bazar area. The policeman is seen standing in knee-deep water and helping commuters, including a differently-abled man, reach the other side of the road safely.

 

