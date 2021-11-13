Band, baaja, books: Delhi family hires band to celebrate school reopening, video viral

Even though the pandemic threat still looms, people have slowly returned to a semblance of normalcy whilst maintaining safety protocols. It’s not just the adults, even children are back in schools after nearly 20 months, and the excitement is palpable. So much so that a family has decided to mark the occasion in a big way – by inviting a band!

Yes, to celebrate their child’s return to the classroom after prolonged lockdowns, a family hired a small band to play festive music outside the school’s gate. A video of the amusing sight has, understandably, taken social media by storm.

The video, shared on Twitter by user Safir (@safiranand), shows the band playing instruments ranging from drums to trumpets with full fervour, as the parents and little child cheer on.

“Family is so happy to send kids to school,” the user wrote sharing the undated video, which was filmed outside Springdales School in Dhaula Kuan.

Smile moment of the day- #smilemomentwithsafir Outside Springdales School Dhaula Kuan

Family is so happy to send kids to school pic.twitter.com/flkh6hhCka — Safir (@safiranand) November 12, 2021

As the video started doing the rounds on the internet, many were left in splits seeing the excitement of the family members. Some even quipped that the music was probably meant for the parents who no longer had to watch their kid(s) the entire day, a recurrent theme in #SchoolReopen memes.

Here’s how netizens reacted.

No one can beat Delhites. They just need an excuse for celebration. Family got a band when their kids’ physical school started after the Lockdown. 😂#lockdown pic.twitter.com/ka7nz3K8t0 — Abhishek (@AbhishekSaket) November 13, 2021

They are Celebrating that ther Kids are back to school , So that they don’t Have to worry About looking after them @ home wholeday 🏠😂😂😂😂 — Salomon DK (@DkSalomon) November 13, 2021

Sir, It looks like more than kids, Parents were celebrating to send their kids to school🤣🤣🤣 — Ravi Prasad Teppala (@rteppala) November 13, 2021

Even the band players are enjoying the moment — चौकीदार घर के रत्न बेच रहा है (@RaviSha15982595) November 13, 2021

Sirji, bacchon ne ghar mein baithe baithe life ki sab se badi punishment face ki hai. It’s definitely a moment to celebrate 🙂😀 — Monesh Shahani (@monesh_shahani) November 12, 2021

I would be so embarrassed as a kid if my folks would so that for me… 😂 — 🇮🇳 Shaheen Taori 🇮🇳 (@Mai_bhi_expert) November 12, 2021

One child was crying in the corner while her mom was trying to dance with him.. 🤣🤣 The child may be isn’t so happy go back to school.. 😂😂 — Prithish Chakraborty (@cprithish) November 13, 2021

I will totally be the parent who hires a singing band when the school opens https://t.co/aAmo6uHzGp — Arati Kadav (@AratiKadav) November 13, 2021

😹😹😹😹😹

This is y I have a love and hate relationship with the city I lived in my whole life 😆😆😆😆😆 https://t.co/kaSntFe8t9 — Aayushi Dua 😷 (@aayushidua23) November 13, 2021

the most desi thing to do is bring band-baja wale for the smallest of celebrations

i love us https://t.co/dL4AVPweS4 — Always With You Zayn (@ScriptedYears) November 13, 2021

Happens only in Delhi 😅 https://t.co/uM4xfAivkx — Harkirat Singh (@1997harkirat) November 13, 2021