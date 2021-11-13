scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Band, baaja, books: Delhi family hires band to celebrate school reopening, video viral

To celebrate their child's return to school after prolonged lockdowns, a family hired a small band to play festive music outside the school gate. A video of the amusing sight has now taken social media by storm.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 13, 2021 7:08:30 pm
The video was filmed outside a school in New Delhi.

Even though the pandemic threat still looms, people have slowly returned to a semblance of normalcy whilst maintaining safety protocols. It’s not just the adults, even children are back in schools after nearly 20 months, and the excitement is palpable. So much so that a family has decided to mark the occasion in a big way – by inviting a band!

Yes, to celebrate their child’s return to the classroom after prolonged lockdowns, a family hired a small band to play festive music outside the school’s gate. A video of the amusing sight has, understandably, taken social media by storm.

The video, shared on Twitter by user Safir (@safiranand), shows the band playing instruments ranging from drums to trumpets with full fervour, as the parents and little child cheer on.

“Family is so happy to send kids to school,” the user wrote sharing the undated video, which was filmed outside Springdales School in Dhaula Kuan.

As the video started doing the rounds on the internet, many were left in splits seeing the excitement of the family members. Some even quipped that the music was probably meant for the parents who no longer had to watch their kid(s) the entire day, a recurrent theme in #SchoolReopen memes.

Here’s how netizens reacted.

