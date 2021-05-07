scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 07, 2021
Most read

‘Not all heroes wear capes, some wear uniform’: Delhi cop postpones daughter’s wedding for Covid-19 duty at crematorium

"This is my duty now. How can I leave and celebrate my daughter’s wedding?” he said staying back in Delhi while helping those in need while ensuring he doesn't put his family at risk.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 7, 2021 1:27:49 pm
delhi coronavirus crisis, delhi cop postpones daughter wedding for covid duty, delhi officer crematorium duty, delhi cop cremate covid patient, viral news, indian expressPeople have been saluting him for his services.

Ever since the start of the pandemic last year, it’s the relentless service by the frontline workers that has kept us all going. However, amid all this, their own lives have taken a backseat as they often go above and beyond their duty to help those impacted by Covid-19. Now, a Delhi police officer is earning plaudits online as he chose to serve at a crematorium and even postponed his daughter’s wedding.

In a video released by the Delhi Police, 56-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector Rakesh Kumar is seen working at Delhi’s Lodhi Crematorium. Kumar, who has been posted there from April 13, has been helping people perform last rites rituals amid the pandemic, sometimes having to light the pyre himself. The father-of-three, who has been living in Nizamuddin barrack, postponed going back home for his daughter’s wedding, choosing his duty to help those in need.

The video going viral shows Kumar, along with another cop, carrying a dead body on a stretcher from an ambulance to the cremation ground to perform the last rituals. The second wave has been excruciating, and in less than a month, he has had to help cremate over 1100 bodies.

Earlier, talking to Indian Express, Kumar, who has been working with the police for 36 years, said he has been working more than 12 hours a day at the ground.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The ambulances put the bodies outside the ground and leave. We have to help them. I have helped children cremate their parents and grandparents. The second wave is bad. I remember helping a teenager perform the last rites of his father; that pain and suffering can’t be explained,” Kumar said.

“This is my duty now. How can I leave and celebrate my daughter’s wedding?” he said, adding that he chose to stay back in Delhi as he carries out his Covid duties to ensure he doesn’t put his family at risk.

The clip quickly went viral across social media platforms, with people saluting him for his service, calling him a “hero in uniform”. From cricketers to actors, all have been expressing their gratitude to him for ensuring that the deceased get a proper funeral with “dignity”.

As Delhi continues to battle the brutal second wave, officials at the crematorium said they receive 60-100 bodies a day, which is beyond their capacity of about 45-50 bodies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement
x