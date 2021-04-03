Watch: Deer crashes through windshield of moving school bus, moment caught on camera

In an unusual incident, a deer left everyone stunned after it suddenly crashed into a moving school bus through its windshield. The jaw-dropping moment caught on camera is now going viral.

A sleepy Virginia student got a rude awakening when the deer landed on him after crashing through the right-side of the bus’ windshield. The sudden intrusion caught the driver off guard, along with the student who seemed confused and scared. The animal was then seen quickly rolling over the student’s seat and landing on the aisle before the driver pulled the door open for it’s safe passage.

The incident took place when several students in Powhatan County were travelling by bus around 6 am on Thursday, WTVR reported. The video showed the driver keeping his cool and stopping the vehicle briefly and opening the door for the equally startled animal to deboard.

Watch the video:

Luckily, no one was injured in the wild encounter, according to the school officials.

Powhatan County Public Schools Interim Transportation Director Brian Bartlett told 8News that the driver was traveling in a 45 mph zone when the deer came out on his left and “jumped in the air right about the time he hit it.” Luckily, the student on whose seat the deer crashed had his head down and didn’t get much hurt.

“It would have hit him in the chest or the top of his head or something. We are very lucky and he’s very lucky,” Bartlett was quoted. “It could’ve very easily come in the drivers windshield as well, so the driver was very lucky too.”