David Warner and wife is breaking the internet dancing to Telugu hit ‘Butta Bomma’

With cricket on the back burner due to the novel coronavirus, Australian batsman David Warner can’t seem to have enough of TikTok videos as well as peppy Indian songs. Now, grooving alongside his wife Candice, the cricketer aced the hook steps of popular Telugu hit “Butta Bomma“. Dancing at his home wearing the jersey of his IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner and his wife have set the internet on fire.

After enthralling desi fans with Katrina Kaif’s item number ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ earlier this month while matching the steps with his two daughters, the father-of-three made his latest TikTok video doing the signature step of the song from movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. What made the video more entertaining was the photo bombing by their daughter in the background, who steals the show.

With over 27 million views in less than 6 hours, the clip created such a buzz that it led to #ButtaBomma trend on Twitter as well as Warner’s name.

“It’s tiktok time buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol Candice Warner,” the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper wrote while posting the video on Instagram, where it garnered another 1.5 million views.

The video did not skip the attention of the stars associated with the song. While Allu Arjun wrote thank you along with a laughing emoji, singer Armaan Malik found the clip “adorable”.

The Telegu hit is a popular music on the app and the hashtag has over 1.4 billion views. Many popular celebrities too have tried their hand in the challenge, attempting to dance to the song’s signature step.

Warner had joined TikTok earlier in April on request of his five-year-old daughter. Requesting fans to follow him on the app, the cricketer started dancing to many Indian songs and it seemed to have worked. In less than two weeks, his followers on the platform surged from a few thousands to over 1.4 million.

