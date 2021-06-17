scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 17, 2021
‘Why so serious’: Woman’s expression as husband sings ghazal on her birthday has netizens in splits

The woman shared a small video of her father, V K Tripathi, a retired IIT professor, crooning a ghazal for his wife on her birthday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 17, 2021 8:01:33 pm
man sings ghazal for wife, wife serious reaction husband song, retired iit professor sing for wife birthday, old couples love story, viral videos, indian expressPeople loved the video with many saying her mother was just camera shy and not unimpressed.

A woman has shared the video of her parents, which seems to have caught the internet’s imagination. In the era when relationships are decided by the swipe of a finger, the elderly man is singing a ghazal for his wife on her birthday. What, however, has people — and the woman — confused are the expressions of the mother.

Twitter user, Rakhi Tripathi recently shared a video of her father, Prof V K Tripathi, a retired IIT professor, crooning a ghazal for his wife on her birthday. Performing a soulful rendition of Khuda Kare Ki Mohabbat Mein by Talat Aziz, the husband’s musical talents have impressed many.

However, it was the serious face of his wife, which left their daughter to post the video online. “Mommy, papa is singing for you…plz dont make faces. These oldies I tell you,” she jokingly wrote on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

People on the internet loved the man’s performance and were left in splits seeing his wife’s reaction. However, many defended her mother saying that “she is not serious, only shy”, and pointed out that she is smiling in the end.

