‘Why so serious’: Woman’s expression as husband sings ghazal on her birthday has netizens in splits

A woman has shared the video of her parents, which seems to have caught the internet’s imagination. In the era when relationships are decided by the swipe of a finger, the elderly man is singing a ghazal for his wife on her birthday. What, however, has people — and the woman — confused are the expressions of the mother.

Twitter user, Rakhi Tripathi recently shared a video of her father, Prof V K Tripathi, a retired IIT professor, crooning a ghazal for his wife on her birthday. Performing a soulful rendition of Khuda Kare Ki Mohabbat Mein by Talat Aziz, the husband’s musical talents have impressed many.

However, it was the serious face of his wife, which left their daughter to post the video online. “Mommy, papa is singing for you…plz dont make faces. These oldies I tell you,” she jokingly wrote on Twitter.

Its mata shree’s bday today. Papa singing a beautiful ghazal but why so serious? 🙄

Mommy, papa is singing for you…plz dont make faces 🤦‍♀️

These oldies I tell you 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pojiX5FhLw — Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) June 15, 2021

People on the internet loved the man’s performance and were left in splits seeing his wife’s reaction. However, many defended her mother saying that “she is not serious, only shy”, and pointed out that she is smiling in the end.

The video is lovely🌹

The gazal is lovely🌹

Ur dad’s voice is lovely🌹

Your tweet was lovely🌹

& Ur mom’s expression… subhanallah♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Kirti Deolekar (@kirti_sd) June 17, 2021

Koi biwi bhala pati se impress hui hai aaj tak? — Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) June 15, 2021

Arey poochho mat…🤭🤭 — Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) June 15, 2021

She blushed at..’labh pe tumhara naam aaye’😍

Good wishes💐 — Vini Kohli (@vinikkohli) June 15, 2021

🤭🤭🤭

Thats because of me. I was asking her to smile and behave 😂😂😂 — Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) June 15, 2021

Same ghazal…same lecture 🤭🤭🤭 — Rakhi Tripathi (@rakhitripathi) June 15, 2021

We2 are just like your parents. I am always singing, myway of course, this or that melody from 60-80s while she is like kitna kam pada hai etc.

This is our 38th year together. Na mere nagme tamam hue na uski masrufiyat. — Vibhakar (@AYDIAVV) June 15, 2021

God bless her & you all. What a hero sir is. Btw, your moms expression during … tumahra naam aae … is noteworthy 😀 — Farhan Raza |فرحان رضا (@itwit_farhan) June 15, 2021

Atleast tell Mom to give little reaction , its big effort by dad 😃😃😃😃😃😀😀

PS these are presious moments cherish them as much as possible and My Best wishes to your mom — Indian (@KhanDM) June 15, 2021

Oh my god, your dad has such a beautiful voice and is soooo romantic. I love your mom’s expression. Despite her utter discomfort at the situation, she can’t contain a cute grin. It’s adorable. Happy Birthday to your mom! — FreedomTrail Trilha da liberdade (@FreedomSutra) June 15, 2021

Wah! Wah! 👌🏽 soo cute mummy bless her probably shy doesn’t know how to react on camera — UmmYusuf (@ummyusuf30) June 15, 2021

But you have to see the video till the end – she does give him a knowing smile at the exact right part. — Scharada Dubey (@scharada_d) June 15, 2021

But her heart is beating in the expression of beating with the song. — Manny (@manuellobo4) June 15, 2021

she’s tapping her fingers. this is how ppl their generation express love and appreciation. uppar se all hmm nothing effects me..lol this is so cute. many happy returns of the day to your mom. may god bless you all. — reader_giggles (@reader_giggles) June 15, 2021

She is smiling towards the end…embarrassed and camera shy more likely😊. https://t.co/oS6OkNRKEI — Priya (@priyaspotpourri) June 15, 2021