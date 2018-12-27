Daughters gift dad teddy bear with his late mother’s voicemail; video leaves Netizens teary-eyed

Choosing a gift for your loved ones is never easy. And if it’s on an occasion like Christmas, its bound to be extra special. But what two daughters did for their father has left people emotional online. Melia Tinnin, from Winston-Salem in North Carolina along with her sister gifted her dad a teddy bear for Christmas, nothing extraordinary, right? But the soft-toy had the recording of his late mother’s voice. Hearing it on Christmas day after opening the present, he broke down and the moving scene was captured on camera and now the video is going viral.

In the video, which has been viewed over 6 million times, at the time of writing, he can be heard being told to ‘press a button’ on it.

my dad refuses to get an iphone because a voicemail from his mom that passed away won’t transfer from an android, so me and my sister put it in a bear. merry christmas dad pic.twitter.com/m1yOOawWO9 — melia (@meliatinnin) December 25, 2018

The moving video pulled many heartstrings online, and pretty much everyone was left teary-eyed.

THIS IS WHAT CHRISTMAS IS ALL ABOUT ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ — damnsaltyham (@mydamnham) December 27, 2018

This is so beautiful! Now he can not only hear her voice when he wants, but he can hug the voice!! ❤️What an awesome gift! — Ⓝ𝕖𝕣𝓓Ƴ 𝐕ιˣ乇𝐍 💞😻 (@TheNerdyVixen) December 27, 2018

These damn videos get me every time pic.twitter.com/KwCPAvNBXq — K A T H Y 🦄 (@bigsexyxo) December 26, 2018

Omg…why are my eyeballs sweating?? 😭❤️ — Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) December 26, 2018

Oh god Lucy this just utterly broke me. Immediately texting everyone I know to tell them I love them. — James Sutton (@thejamessutton) December 26, 2018

Had to hide in the bathroom here at work for a moment after watching that….. 😢 — Bocephus Blair (@twisturnugg) December 26, 2018

This made me straight up cry, if I had the same from my mom mom I’d be the same. I still have a random letter she wrote because it’s her handwriting. ❤️ — ✨Kitty Von Tinselbutt ✨ (@agentkittyfeets) December 26, 2018

I was in tears. Blatantly. I can imagine being in that situation, and I dont want to lose my parents. We take them for granted too much! We must appreciate them much more! 😢 — Lïⵃah ⵜⵉⴼⴰⵜ 🦋 (@taderfit_liyah) December 26, 2018

I still have my old phone plugged in because it has my uncle’s last message to me from 2010. — Nancy Rutman (@NRutman) December 26, 2018