Daughters gift dad teddy bear with his late mother’s voicemail; video leaves Netizens teary-eyed

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Tinnin explained that he refused to upgrade his phone for fear of losing the precious voicemail. So, the two sisters devised this plan and it worked brilliantly.

The man broke down in tears listening to his late mother’s voice. (Source: @meliatinnin/ Twitter)

Choosing a gift for your loved ones is never easy. And if it’s on an occasion like Christmas, its bound to be extra special. But what two daughters did for their father has left people emotional online. Melia Tinnin, from Winston-Salem in North Carolina along with her sister gifted her dad a teddy bear for Christmas, nothing extraordinary, right? But the soft-toy had the recording of his late mother’s voice. Hearing it on Christmas day after opening the present, he broke down and the moving scene was captured on camera and now the video is going viral.

In the video, which has been viewed over 6 million times, at the time of writing, he can be heard being told to ‘press a button’ on it.

The moving video pulled many heartstrings online, and pretty much everyone was left teary-eyed.

