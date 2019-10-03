Viral Video: Danish woman remains calm after her parachute snaps mid-air

A chilling video of a Danish tourist’s paragliding parachute snapping mid-air in Turkey has gone viral on social media. But this serious accident is miles away from the shenanigans of Vipin Sahu, the Indian tourist paraglider who was recently all over social media for his wildly hilarious paragliding video.

A 70-year-old Danish tourist, who was paragliding in Alanya, Turkey with a pilot, seemed unfazed when the main rope attached to their parachute snapped mid-air and the duo had to land into the sea with the help of an emergency parachute. Throughout the incident, the woman remained calm. Moreover, she has also vowed to come back next year for more paragliding.

Watch the video here:

Danish paraglider’s parachute snaps mid-air. The tourist and her pilot make emergency landing in the sea pic.twitter.com/OGLnpBCqtQ — Reuters India (@ReutersIndia) October 2, 2019

According to an ABC report, the video, which was recovered two days after the incident, will be shown to future pilots during their training courses.